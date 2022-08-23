Laura Jean Releases New Single, ‘Too Much To Do’

Acclaimed Sydney-based musician Laura Jean has shared the single, ‘Too Much To Do’. The new track is the latest taster of Jean’s long-awaited new album, Amateurs, which is scheduled for arrival on Friday, 4th November.

Following last month’s ‘Teenager Again’, ‘Too Much To Do’ is a cathartic number, utilising dynamic alt-pop sensibilities and strings from Finnish-born Australian composer Erkki Veltheim.

Laura Jean – ‘Too Much To Do’

Jean has described ‘Too Much To Do’ as “a reflection in miniature about being an overachiever in spirit and an underachiever in practice.” The artist continued, “Despite my saintly efforts I am stuck in a piano loop of unrealised hedonism, refusing fun and fame when it’s offered and gaining a strange catholic bliss from the pursuant purgatory.”

The song comes with a Jasmin Tarasin-directed video, which helps contextualise the song’s themes. The visuals were filmed at the Phoenix Central Park venue in Sydney. “The video shows different parts of myself ignoring each other, fighting and playing, scaring and thrilling myself one minute and boring myself the next,” Jean said.

‘Too Much To Do’ will feature on Laura Jean’s forthcoming album, Amateurs when it arrives in November. Working alongside producer Tim Bruniges between lockdowns, the record features backing vocals from Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams on three songs.

As Jean explained, the record is defined by its focus on the “anti-art and anti-intellectual culture in Australia”, and sees her exploring her own role as a songwriter in the wider world. “These songs arise from my acceptance that I will always be an ‘amateur’,” she said. “At the same time, I was fuelled by a desire to create something inordinately luxurious and beautiful.”

Amateurs is set for release on Friday, 4th November.

