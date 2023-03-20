Set Times Announced for Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival

Organisers have dropped the full set times for the inaugural Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, 8th April. There are no set clashes whatsoever, with all the action happening on one stage in the Berry Showgrounds, located on the New South Wales South Coast.

Wollongong songwriter Aodhan will open the event, with Merci, Mercy and Tyne-James Organ to follow. Tash Sultana will get the honour of the sunset set, and Middle Kids and Gang of Youths will close out the inaugural Lazy Mountain festival, which finishes up just before 11pm. See the set times below.

Tash Sultana: ‘James Dean’

Lazy Mountain is being spearheaded by the Yours & Owls crew. In addition to the set times, organisers have also announced the festival will host an immersive art installation called Healing Truth, which is based on a series of poems by Yuin writer Kaitlen Wellington. It’ll delve into intergenerational trauma and healing, incorporating music, animation, and the Mudjingaal Yangamba choir.

Multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana is coming fresh off the release of new single ‘James Dean’, which reportedly forms part of an EP set to arrive later this year. It’ll mark the first release of original music from Sultana since their 2021 album Terra Firma.

Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival Set Times

Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival

21.30 – 22-45: Gang of Youths

20.20 – 21.00: Middle Kids

19.10 – 19.50: Slowly Slowly

18.00 – 18.40: Bad//Dreems

16.30 – 17.30: Tash Sultana

15.30 – 16.00: Welcome to Country Ceremony

14.45 – 15.15: Tyne-James Organ

13.45 – 14.15: Merci, Mercy

12.45 – 13.15: Aodhan



Date & Venue

Saturday, 8th April – Berry Showgrounds, Dharawal Country NSW

Final tickets on sale now via Moshtix.

