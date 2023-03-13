Tash Sultana Releases New Single ‘James Dean’, Teases New EP

Tash Sultana has released a new single titled ‘James Dean’, taken from an as-yet-unnamed EP that will arrive later this year. The single is the first piece of new original music from Sultana since their 2021 album Terra Firma – although they did recently team up with the Pierce Brothers for a collab single ‘High & Unsteady’.

In a statement, Sultana said they wrote ‘James Dean’ at a low point in their life in December 2021. “I took another trip falling off the face of the earth, I feel like that’s where most of my songs come from, the pits of hell,” they said of the track.

Tash Sultana: ‘James Dean’

Speaking on the track further, Sultana stressed the DIY nature of their recordings, stating that they’ve consistently played, engineered, and even mixed and mastered everything they’ve released since the very start of their career.

“I have always done all of that but I feel like people still just don’t get it and to me, it’s the most important message to send out,” Sultana said. “I remember once someone in an interview literally asked me ‘who is your guitarist’, I had to laugh. So, I do it all.”

“I have had great mentoring with my studio engineer Richard Stolz,” they added. “That’s very important to highlight. He’s taught me a lot over the last few years.”

Sultana’s last record was 2022’s MTV Unplugged (Live In Melbourne), which was recorded at Chapel Off Chapel in May 2021, a couple of months after Terra Firma’s release.

