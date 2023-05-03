Listen Out and Listen In Confirm 2023 Festival Dates

The twin dance music festivals Listen Out and Listen In will return in September 2023. Listen Out will host events in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, while Listen In will take place in Adelaide and Auckland.

Listen In Adelaide is happening on Friday, 22nd September; Listen Out will run from Saturday, 23rd through Saturday, 30th September. More details below.

Listen Out to Celebrate Its 10th Birthday in 2023

Last year’s Listen Out tour featured Central Cee, AJ Tracey, The Jungle Giants, Bbno$, Barkaa, Dameeeela, Tove Lo and more. Young Thug was originally announced on the lineup, but had to pull out due to his ongoing legal troubles. Polo G was another artist who pulled out of Listen Out 2022, with JID coming in as a last-minute replacement.

Listen Out will be honouring its tenth birthday this year. Promoters Fuzzy launched the festival in 2013 and they’ve been offering lineups of international and local dance, pop, hip hop and party-oriented music ever since.

Listen Out 2023

Saturday, 23rd September – Venue TBA, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 24th September – Venue TBA, Perth WA

Friday, 29th September – Venue TBA, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 30th September – Venue TBA, Sydney NSW

Register here for lineup and ticket info

Listen In 2023

Friday, 22nd September – Venue TBA, Adelaide SA

Date TBA – Venue TBA, Auckland NZ

Register here for lineup and ticket info

Further Reading

Listen Out Replaces Young Thug Due To Rapper’s Ongoing “Legal Troubles”

JID Added to Listen Lineups, Replacing Polo G

Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence To Miss Australian Tour To Focus On Mental Health