Liz Stringer Announces National ‘First Time… For The Last Time’ Solo Tour

Melbourne artist Liz Stringer has announced a string of tour dates to round out the year. Billed as the ‘First Time… For The Last Time’ tour, the shows mark the end of the album cycle for her 2021 release First Time Really Feeling.

Stringer will get things underway on Friday, 6th October at Hepburn Springs in Victoria, before moving through venues throughout major cities and regional centres, before finally finishing up in Adelaide on Friday, 10th November. See the full rundown of dates and ticket details below.

Liz Stringer: ‘First Time Really Feeling’

First Time Really Feeling began life back in 2018 in Canada, and has become Stringer’s most acclaimed and successful record – winning an AIR Award for Best Blues & Roots album. Recently the title track was gorgeously remixed by Tim Shiel and Mindy Meng Wang, as part of a compilation album for Milk! Records’ 10th anniversary.

Earlier this year the singer played a handful of shows at the Brunswick Ballroom as a bit of a farewell to the city – and a way to raise funds – before she decamped to London to record her next album.

“I’m a proudly independent artist who has built what I have off the back of the support of my audience,” Stringer wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the gig. “Your loyalty and generosity has kept me able to keep producing art for so many years and your stories have inspired the songs I write and informed the way I approach how I serve my community.”

Stringer teamed up with William Crighton for a single titled ‘Golden Age’ in late February this year.

Liz Stringer First Time… For The Last Time Tour 2023

Friday, 6th October – Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs, Vic

Wednesday, 11th October –The Cordial Factory, Grenfell NSW

Thursday, 12th October –Smith’s Alternative, Canberra ACT

Friday, 13th October –Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Saturday, 14th October – The Vanguard, Newtown NSW

Thursday, 9th October – Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen, NSW

Friday, 20th October – The Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW

Sunday, 22nd October – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane NSW

Friday, 27th October – The Memo, Healesville, Vic

Saturday, 4th November – Darwin Railway Club, Darwin NT

Friday, 10th November – Grace Emily, Adelaide, SA – 6PM/9PM shows

Tickets available now via Liz Stringer’s website.

