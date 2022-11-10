The annual Adelaide Festival has unveiled its full program for 2023, featuring a stack of notable local and international names.

Lorde, Camp Cope, Allday, BARKAA, Kobie Dee, and more will be coming to Adelaide to party at the festival. That’s in addition to the WOMADelaide bill, which has already lined up performances from the likes of Florence + The Machine, Bon Iver, Billy Bragg, and Genesis Owusu.

WATCH: Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

The 38th Adelaide Festival will run for 17 days and nights from Friday, 3rd March to Sunday, 19th March, offering 52 events in theatre, music, opera, dance, media and visual arts.

Ruth Mackenzie, who’s set to direct the 2024, 2025 and 2026 Adelaide Festivals, said in a press statement: “I see my role as enthusiastic spruiker for the program initiated by [former directors] Neil and Rachel. The international quality of their festivals more than doubled audiences over the past six years and it leaves our new team well placed to continue their legacy.”

You can find details of the freshly announced music lineup below, head here for the rest of the program, and here for the full WOMADelaide lineup.

Adelaide Festival 2023

Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 19th March 2023 – Adelaide, SA

Adelaide Festival 2023 Music Lineup

Escolania de Montserrat

Kronos Quartet – Five Decades with special guest Mahsa Vahdat

Lorde with MUNA and Stellie

Heartland – William Barton and Véronique Serret

Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory

Cédric Tiberghien

The Cage Project – Matthias Schack-Arnott and Cédric Tiberghien

Camp Cope

Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee

Poème: Chamber Landscapes curated by Paavali Jumppanen

So Much Myself: Piano Portraits – Sonya Lifschitz and Robert Davidson

Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D

Julia Jacklin

Fantastical Journeys – Jennifer Koh, Emilia Hoving & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Music for Other Worlds – Alex Frayne and Paul Grabowsky

Yann Tiersen

Jennifer Koh – Solo show

wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett

Karin Schaupp and Flinders Quartet – Musica Viva Australia

Celestial – Adelaide Chamber Singers

Messa da Requiem – Ballett Zürich

