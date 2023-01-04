Lost Slipknot Album Potentially Coming out This Year

Masked hellraisers Slipknot could be releasing their long-lost album Look Outside Your Window later this year. In an extensive interview with journalist Ali Shutler and Upset Magazine, Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan – aka Clown – revealed that the project could finally see the light of day sometime around April this year, when the band is released from their current label Roadrunner Records.

“It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” Clown told Shutler.

Slipknot: ‘Yen’

The album was recorded at the same time as Slipknot’s fourth album All Hope Is Gone, which came out in 2008. Taylor, the band’s vocalist, apparently tried to blend the albums into one, but the combination was too jarring. The band has talked about releasing it ever since, and it now appears to be on the horizon.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot,” said Clown. “Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.”

Clown said that, in “good news”, Slipknot will be free of Roadrunner Records as of April Fool’s Day 2023. “There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards,” he said. “There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Slipknot will be landing in Australia in March for the inaugural instalment of Knotfest Australia, playing three dates along the east coast with acts like Parkway Drive and Megadeth in tow. In June, they’ll co-headline the 20th anniversary of Download Festival in the UK alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica.

