Luca Brasi to Launch New Album ‘The World Don’t Owe You Anything’ with Acoustic Tour

Luca Brasi will play a run of acoustic shows in support of their forthcoming album, The World Don’t Owe You Anything. The band’s sixth studio album will arrive on Friday, 29th September, the follow-up to 2021’s Everything Is Tenuous.

The Tassie crew will kick off their acoustic tour on the eve of album release at The Vanguard in Sydney on Thursday, 28th September, with shows to follow in Melbourne, Brisbane, and finally Hobart on Sunday, 1st October. See the full rundown of dates and ticket details below.

Luca Brasi: ‘Sonny’

The band recently released the latest cut from the record, a track called ‘Sonny’. “’Sonny’ is a telling story about someone and the ride they are on in life,” the band shared in a statement. “Being in a band, and living a real-life between touring is a bizarre existence at times. It is trying to understand who you are in between these lives, the highs and lows and everything they bring. Understanding what lifts you up but also what keeps you grounded is everything.”

Regarding the album, vocalist Tyler Richardson says he noticed a recurring theme while writing – that of a guy who was “grappling with the fear of losing everything he had fought so hard for”.

“In those moments of doubt, it’s easy to feel like the world has let you down,” Richardson said. “But I’ve come to realise that everything I’ve ever achieved in life has been the result of working my arse off. It’s a reminder that when you get low, you have to pull yourself up because the world ain’t gonna do it for you. The world don’t owe you anything.”

Additionally, the band recently revealed the lineup for their long-running festival Til The Wheels Fall Off, which will take place in Launceston on Saturday, 9th September. It’s the final edition of the festival, featuring acts like Press Club, Hope D, and Bec Stevens (and Luca Brasi of course). Tickets have already sold out.

Luca Brasi Acoustic Tour 2023

Thursday, 28th September – The Vanguard, Eora / Sydney

Friday, 29th September – The Curtin, Naarm / Melbourne

Saturday, 30th September – Stranded Bar, Meanjin / Brisbane

Sunday, 1st October – Deep South Brewing, Nipaluna / Hobart

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

