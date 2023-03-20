Luca Brasi Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Tassie punks Luca Brasi have announced an Australian headline tour, with the band playing seven shows around the country in May and June. They’ll be joined on the run by Eaglemont – who joined the band for their appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment last week – along with Wollongong trio OK Hotel.

The tour will kick off at Du Cane Brewery in Launceston on Saturday, 6th May, before shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale today via the band’s website.

Watch Luca Brasi and Eaglemont Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ for Like a Version

Last Friday (17th March), Luca Brasi covered Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 single ‘Iris’ for triple j’s Like A Version. Luca frontman Tyler Richardson shared lead vocals with Eaglemont – aka Bridgitte Jessop – with the pair duetting on its soaring chorus.

“This song’s been pretty special to the band for a long time,” Luca Brasi guitarist Patrick Marshall said in a post-performance interview. “We used to karaoke this song a fair bit. We’ve had a lot of late nights in pubs when they’ve shut down, singing it at the top of our lungs. There’s just so much emotion in the song. It’s just the perfect power rock pop song I think.”

The band also performed their latest single, ‘Party Scene’, which arrived in November last year. Luca Brasi’s latest album, Everything Is Tenuous, came out in 2021, along with the standalone single, ‘Jackies Are on the March’.

Luca Brasi 2023 Australian Tour

with Eaglemont and OK Hotel

Saturday, 6th May – Du Cane Brewery, Launceston

Friday, 12th May – Cambridge, Newcastle

Saturday, 13th May – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 19th May – Max Watt’s, Melbourne

Saturday, 20th May – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 2nd June – Jive Bar, Adelaide

Saturday, 3rd June – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Flume, Toro y Moi, & Shirtless Dancers Cover Bag Raiders For Like A Version

Slowly Slowly & Luca Brasi Team Up To Deliver Two Acoustic Tracks

Thornhill Announce Regional Australian Tour