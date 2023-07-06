Machine Gun Kelly Punched a Fan in the Face on Request

Machine Gun Kelly made a fan’s dream come true by punching him square in the face after the man begged him to. The singer – real name Colson Baker – was on stage at a festival in Belgium when he noticed a punter holding up a sign that read: “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face”.

“Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” Kelly responded. “I got rings on dude, that shit is gonna hurt. And if I punch you, obviously I’m gonna want to punch the fuck outta you. I’m gonna feel bad, you’re front row singing all the words. I don’t know… it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider.”

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Punch a Fan in the Face

Obviously, MGK did consider, and when walking by the man a short time later gave him a good-natured jab to the jaw before saying “I love you”. The man appeared delighted, giving MGK a double thumbs-up.

The rapper/pop-punk aficionado is currently on tour throughout Europe supporting 2022 album Mainstream Sellout, and he’ll return home to the US for a run of dates that will finish in November. MGK has released a few tracks recently: ‘Doja Freestyle’, Jack Harlow diss track ‘Renegade Freestyle’, and most recently ‘Pressure’, released in late May.

The string of singles sees MGK returning to his rap roots that he seemed to abandon over two pop-punk records, 2020’s Tickets To My Downfall, and Mainstream Sellout.

