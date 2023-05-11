Machine Gun Kelly Concert Film ‘Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland’ Is Coming to Australian Cinemas This Weekend

This weekend, Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert film Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era will be screened in cinemas around the globe. That includes Australia, and local theatres around the country will be screening the film for one night only: this Saturday, 13th May.

The film captures MGK’s sold-out hometown show at the 50,000-capacity FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland last year, as part of his 2022 North American tour in support of latest album Mainstream Sellout. It sees him perform a string of his hits – including ‘Bloody Valentine’, ‘Lonely’, ‘El Diablo’ and ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ – and also includes behind-the-scenes moments from across the tour. Find screenings in your local area here.

Watch the Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland Trailer Below

The Cleveland show that the new concert film captures took place in August last year, and was the final date of his Mainstream Sellout US tour. There were several notable moments from the show, including MGK making a grand entrance by zip-lining across the entire length of the stadium, soaring high above the audience.

Elsewhere during the show, during the encore, MGK told the crowd that he was being advised that if they didn’t stop the concert right then and there, he would be fine $70,000 for every 10 minutes over time they went. He then drank the entire contents of the wine glass he was holding, and said, “We aren’t stopping this concert for shit. I’m rich, bitch.” He then smashed the glass against his forehead.

The Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland screenings are being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, who have previously been responsible for concert film screenings from the likes of BTS and Metallica.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement: “Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

