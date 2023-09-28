Mallrat and Jelani Blackman Feature on Alice Ivy’s New Single ‘Broke My Heart’

Alice Ivy is treating fans to a supersized second taste of her upcoming third studio album, Do What Makes You Happy, in the form of ‘Broke My Heart,’ a collaboration that brings together the dream-pop prowess of Mallrat and the grime cred of London-based BBC Radio 1 identity, Jelani Blackman.

‘Broke My Heart’ follows in the infectious footsteps of Ivy’s previous offering ‘Howlin’ At The New Moon’ featuring Mayer Hawthorne, but also sees the ARIA-nominated producer venture into fresh sonic territory, infusing her signature pop-soul and electronica with a playful twist.

Alice Ivy – ‘Broke My Heart’ feat. Mallrat & Jelani Blackman (Visualizer)

“Broke My Heart is one of my favourite songs from my new album, but it took a while to come together,” Ivy – real name Annika Schmarsel – explained today in a press statement. “Mallrat and I frequently work together in my studio in Melbourne. We had this song that I really loved, but we couldn’t quite get it flowing properly, so I decided to let it rest for a bit.”

She continued: “A few months later, I travelled to the UK to play some shows and saw Jelani Blackman perform at the Great Escape. He was so good! I went up to him afterwards and floated the idea of working on something. A little while later, I sent him the demo with Mallrat and asked if he wanted to put a verse on it, and he absolutely nailed it! I love how this song makes you feel like you’re floating. Mallrat and Jelani’s vocals are both so smooth. I’m super proud of it and so excited that it’s coming out, and I can’t wait to hear the 808s on a festival PA.”

Mallrat also shared her excitement about the new collab, adding: “Annika is one of my best friends, and she’s so pretty and sexy and funny, and one of my favourite collaborators! It always feels like we’re just hanging out whenever we’re in the studio, so things came together really naturally for ‘Broke My Heart’.”

You can take the artists’ fresh musical ménage à trois for a spin above.

Meanwhile, Alice Ivy’s new record Do What Makes You Happy has yet to be given a release date, but we’re told it’ll be coming soon.

You can also catch the artist playing live at This That 2023 and Queenscliff Music Festival this November.

