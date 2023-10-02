NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by ‘4ever’, the latest single from Naarm-based bedroom R&B artist ZK king 劉. There’s a Wu-Tang homage from JK-47 and Tasman Keith, cosmic soul from Squid Nebula, emo dance music from ASHWARYA, a jagged new wave dash from Hooper Crescent, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – October 2023

New additions 02/10/2023

ZK king 劉 – ‘4ever’

JK-47 feat. Tasman Keith – ‘Avalanche’

ANESU – ‘Mrs Jackson’

UNO Stereo feat. 18YOMAN – ‘DISCOURSE’

Squid Nebula – ‘From Here to You’

Hooper Crescent – ‘Late Night TV’

ASHWARYA – ‘Why’s It Gotta Hurt’

Baby Velvet – ‘Wild Cherry Tree Drive’

Pop Filter – ‘Heaven Sent’

Zion Garcia – ‘HANDHOLDER’

Jamie Hutchings – ‘Roustabout’

Further Reading

Grentperez Teams Up with Lime Cordiale on New Single ‘Op Shop Lover’

Mallrat and Jelani Blackman Feature on Alice Ivy’s New Single ‘Broke My Heart’

Hooper Crescent Announce New Album, Share Video for ‘Late Night TV’

Squid Nebula Announce Debut LP, Release New Single ‘From Here to You’

Love Letter to a Record: tiffi on Bright Eyes’ ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’