THIS THAT Cancels 2023 Festivals in Newcastle and Sandstone Point

THIS THAT festival will not be going ahead in 2023. The two-date festival tour was due to visit Sandstone Point, Queensland, and Newcastle, New South Wales, over the first two weekends of November. The lineup was headlined by US songwriter and producer Porter Robinson alongside a slew of local favourites, including Gang Of Youths, Peking Duk and Alex Lahey.

In a statement posted to social media, the event organisers said the “difficult decision” to cancel was a response to “challenging economic conditions”. They explained that, due to “many factors that have been impacted” by the economic conditions, they weren’t confident they could provide the “THIS THAT experience you have come to know and love, and that we pride ourselves on offering.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce THIS THAT will no longer be going ahead”

Everyone who bought tickets to THIS THAT will receive a refund. Ticketholders can expect to hear from Oztix, who’re handling the refund process. “Keep an eye on your inbox for updates regarding this,” said THIS THAT’s statement.

THIS THAT was also cancelled in 2022. On that occasion, organisers cited “the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages, difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs, and the forecast of ongoing extreme weather patterns.”

In making the 2022 cancellation, the organisers offered the silver lining of the 2023 festival dates. They have not made an equivalent promise for 2024.

Further Reading

THIS THAT Festival Has Been Cancelled For 2022

This That Reveals 2023 Lineup: Gang Of Youths, Porter Robinson + More

Nick Cave, Franz Ferdinand, The Killers Cancel Russia Shows