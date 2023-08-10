The Slingers Added to the Queenscliff Music Festival Lineup

The lineup for this year’s Queenscliff Music Festival has been embiggened, with the addition of Melbourne-based country-pop band, The Slingers.
The rising star act will perform at the Victorian festival mainstay this November, alongside an eclectic roster of both Australian and international talent including UK folk-punk favourite Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, R&B star Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce, singer-songwriter Foy Vance, plus Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley and loads more.
The Slingers – ‘Living in the Age of Loneliness’
Queenscliff Music Festival has extended its running time this now, and will now take place from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th November on the Bellarine Peninsula, on the lands of the Wadawurrung people. The festival has been running since 1997 (although the 2020 and 2021 events were pulled due to COVID).
Organisers have also announced that Auslan interpreters will be on the main stages across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Slingers’ addition to the lineup caps off a massive run of live dates for the Melbourne act, including a showcase at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND this September, their own headline tour running from August through til October and a slot at Victoria’s OK Motels festival in February of 2024.
You can peep the full Queenscliff Music Festival 2023 lineup down below.
Queenscliff Music Festival 2023
- The Slingers
Joining…
- Alice Ivy
- Aloe Blacc
- The Badloves
- BEANS
- Boy & Bear
- Danika
- Frank Sultanas Blues Band
- Frank Turner
- Georgia State Line
- Graham Moes
- Katy Steele
- Mood Spill
- Raccoon Dog
- The Merindas
- Cat Canteri
- Dan Sultan
- The Dreggs
- Elis & The Drip
- Emily Barker
- Felipe Baldomir
- Foy Vance
- Full Flower Moon Band
- G. Love & Special Sauce
- Ian Moss
- Illy
- JAZZPARTY
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Leah Senior
- Liz Stringer
- Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel
- Ngulmiya
- Something for Kate
- William Crighton
- Willie J & The Bad Books
- WILSN
- Xylouris White
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula
Tickets on sale now.
