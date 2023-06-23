Alice Ivy Announces Third Album, Shares New Single Feat. Mayer Hawthorne

Melbourne artist and producer Alice Ivy has announced her third album, titled Do What Makes You Happy. The album, which doesn’t yet have a release date, is the follow-up to 2020’s Don’t Sleep.

Alice Ivy – otherwise known as Annika Schmarsel – has also released the first single from the project, a bass-heavy groove called ‘Howling’ At The New Moon’ which features US singer Mayer Hawthorne. Listen to the new track below.

Alice Ivy: ‘Howlin’ At The New Moon’ feat. Mayer Hawthorne

“It’s honestly been a dream of mine to work with him,” Annika shared in a statement. “Mayer and I were both writing in New York last year and Mayer had a last-minute cancellation so we jumped in together.”

The song came together in “just a few hours”, Annika says. “I was internally losing my shit as soon as he started putting his vocals down,” she adds. “What you hear on the track are all first takes. Absolutely flawless. Hands down one of my favourite collaborations of all time.”

The track was recorded in a studio in Brooklyn, and while in the States Ivy also signed to a new label – Helix Records. The first female producer to join the label, Ivy’s labelmates now include acts like San Holo and Jamie Jones.

In other Ivy news, the producer recently jumped behind the boards to help out on Kee’ahn’s thumping new single, ‘Sunsets’. Ivy will also be appearing at the upcoming Queenscliff Music festival.

Further Reading

Kee’ahn Returns with New Alice Ivy-Produced Single ‘Sunsets’

Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce Lead Queenscliff Music Festival’s 2023 Lineup

Elizabeth Releases Alice Ivy Collaboration, ‘Sweet Connection’