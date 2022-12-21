Martin Duffy, Keyboardist for Primal Scream, Dies Aged 55

Martin Duffy, keyboardist for Primal Scream, The Charlatans and Felt, has died at his home in Brighton, UK, aged 55. The musician, who performed on Primal Scream’s first two albums, offcially joined the band in 1991 after Felt disbanded.

Lead singer Bobby Gillespie posted a tribute on the band’s Instagram earlier today. “We in Primal Scream are all so sad. I’ve known Martin since he was a teenager in Felt. He played keyboards on every album of ours from the first to the last,” Gillespie wrote, before reflecting on Duffy’s studio experiences with Dr John and George Clinton. “Martin was the most musically talented of all of us.”

Gillespie continued, “He had a swift eye for the absurd, the surreal and the ridiculous. He lived to laugh and play music. He was loved by all of us in the Scream. A beautiful soul. We will miss him.”

Outside of Primal Scream, The Charlatans and Felt, Duffy performed with Oasis, The Chemical Brothers and Beth Orton, and lent his skills as a composer to soundtrack the films The Laughing King (2016) and Wild Rose (2017).

According to the BBC, Duffy died peacefully at home with his family after suffering a fatal brain injury following a fall.

