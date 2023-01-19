The world has lost another music legend, with Screaming Trees bassist & co-founder Van Conner passing away at the age of 55.

According to a social media post from his brother and bandmate, Gary Lee, the musician died of pneumonia following “an extended illness.”

Screaming Trees – ‘Nearly Lost You’

“It was pneumonia that got him in the end.” Lee wrote. “He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”

Conner is the second member of Screaming Trees we’ve lost in the past 12 months, after vocalist Mark Lanegan died last February.

Conner and Lanegan formed the band in 1984 in Washington alongside Conner’s brother Gary Lee and drummer Mark Pickerel.

The group was part of the early wave of US Pacific Northwest bands who pioneered the grunge movement alongside Nirvana, Soundgarden, Mudhoney and more.

They released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2000, the most successful of which was 1992’s Sweet Oblivion, which contained the hit single ‘Nearly Lost You.’

You can take it for a spin above.

Further Reading

Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, QOTSA) Dead At 57

Martin Duffy, Keyboardist for Primal Scream, Dies Aged 55

Renée Geyer Dies Aged 69