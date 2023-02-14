Matt Corby Announces ‘Everything’s Fine’ Album Tour, Shares New Single

Matt Corby will release his third studio album, Everything’s Fine, on Friday, 24th March via Island Records Australia. Corby will celebrate the album’s release with a run of tour dates in late May and early June. The album’s third single, ‘Big Smoke’, is out now.

‘Big Smoke’ – which appears half-way through the album track list – follows earlier singles ‘Problems’ and ‘Reelin”. In a statement, Corby said ‘Big Smoke’ deals with bad habits. “‘Big Smoke’ is a song that touches on the duality of living with your vices but being conscious of the fact they are probably not good for you.”

Matt Corby – ‘Big Smoke’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Everything’s Fine album tour begins at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, 22nd May. Corby will play in Brisbane on Friday, 26th May and Sydney on Tuesday, 30th May. The headline tour concludes at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Saturday, 3rd June.

Corby has said the new album was informed by significant changes in his personal life. “I feel like I’ve become aware of a lot of the stuff I need to work on, and I’m happy to start – and I have been,” he said in a statement. “All of that chaos helped me not be neurotic with this album process and get to the point where I accepted things. Like, I couldn’t sit and stew over how something sounded and potentially make it worse if I was needed elsewhere.”

Matt Corby: Everything’s Fine

Problems For Real Carry On Reelin’ Big Smoke Lover Reruns Words I Say Mainies Better Than That Everything’s Fine

Matt Corby Everything’s Fine Tour 2023

Monday, 22nd May – The Forum, Naarm / Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 26th May – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin / Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 30th May – Enmore Theatre, Eora / Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Hindley Street Music Hall, tarntanya / Adelaide, SA

Fan pre-sale and Spotify Fans First begins Friday, 17th February at 9am AEDT. General on-sale from Tuesday, 21st February at 9am AEDT

Tickets from mattcorbymusic.com

