Listen to Matt Corby’s Smooth New Single ‘Problems’

Matt Corby has shared his first single in two years, ‘Problems’. Building on the songwriter and producer’s underlying R&B tendencies, it’s layered with grooving bass, woozy electronics and in-the-pocket drums, foregrounding Corby’s smooth croon. Per a press release, the song was created in Corby’s Rainbow Valley Studios within a week of he and his family being rescued by a neighbour after their home was impacted by the flooding of Queensland and New South Wales earlier this year.

“It’s about how funny humans are creating our own problems and issues that we then have to solve. Or creating problems so difficult we then can’t solve,” Corby says of the new song in. “And how people talk so much shit and don’t do anything – how we’re setting ourselves up for failure. People want to point the finger but nobody wants to carry anything themselves.”

Listen to Matt Corby’s ‘Problems’

‘Problems’ marks Corby’s first new music since he released a pair of standalone singles in 2020 – ‘If I Never Say a Word’ and ‘Vitamin’. Those followed his 2018 album Rainbow Valley, which went on to win Album of the Year in triple j’s J Awards. Since then, Corby has launched his own record label (Rainbow Valley Records) and helped produce records for other homegrown acts.

In recent years, Corby’s production credits have included Genesis Owusu‘s Smiling With No Teeth cut ‘Black Dogs!’ and Budjerah‘s 2022 Conversations EP. Corby also co-produced Great Gable‘s 2020 debut Tracing Faces and 2022 follow-up On the Wall in the Morning Light (both with frequent collaborator Alex Henriksson.)

