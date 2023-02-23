Melbourne EDM Duo Close Counters Drop ‘SOULACOASTA II’ LP Project

Melbourne/Naarm-based electronic pair Close Counters have announced and unleashed a follow-up to their high-frothed SOULACOASTA album project.

The freshly minted second instalment of the LP series, SOULACOASTA II, is designed to play out like a DJ set, as Close Counters dabble in a number of different musical styles across the dance music spectrum.

“A 14 track expedition through soul, house, broken beat and beyond“

“We were blown away by the reactions to our first long-form body of work in SOULACOASTA, and still to this day the title track is a favourite in our live show with the full band,” the artists said in a joint press statement.

“We now present to you SOULACOASTA II, a colourful sonic journey full of energy for vibrant club floors – sculpted to feel like a one continuous album, almost like a DJ set in itself. A 14 track expedition through soul, house, broken beat and beyond, with the bass and beats driving the vehicle as the synths, keyboards and samples decorate the view.”

They continued: “This was an opportunity to get deeper into dance music and dive into niche sounds and samples that we’ve collected from trawling through movies, archives, digging through the crates across Australia, UK and Europe, weaving new inspiration and textures into our music.”

The record comes with a shiny new music video for lead single ‘ONLY ONE’, a song inspired by a sample taken from fellow Naarm group, IZY.

Shot on 16mm film on location in Melbourne, the clip was directed by Close Counters’ own Allan McConnell in partnership with videographer Nathan Guy.

“The concept was inspired by the surrealist dance sequences in ‘I’m Thinking Of Ending Things’ by Charlie Kaufman and ‘Spencer’ by Pablo Larraín,” McConnell explains.

“In the clip you’ll see a dancer’s journey emerging from a depressive slump, and finding her purpose through the joy of dance and movement. The feeling we want to inspire is that we can’t be weighed down by the mundanity of things in life and should embrace a child-like sense of wonder like the dancer in the clip.”

You can give it a watch below.

Close Counters – ‘ONLY ONE’ Ft. IZY

