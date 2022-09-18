Melbourne’s FLOW Festival Has Been Cancelled

Melbourne’s FLOW festival has officially been cancelled. Originally scheduled to take over the Footscray Community Arts on 5th November, the event has now been axed due to a number of issues.

First announced in early August, FLOW festival was planned as part of the Victorian Government’s ongoing ‘Always Live’ initiative. Artists such as The Far Side (fka The Pharcyde), Kamaal Williams, THNDO, Elsy Wameyo, and Wayne Snow were announced as performers at the November event.

The Far Side (fka The Pharcyde) – ‘Passin’ Me By’

However, organisers have now revealed the festival will not be going ahead in its full capacity this year, noting that “establishing a small festival in the current climate has proven difficult” over the last couple of years.

“Supply chain issues, market saturation and increased costs around infrastructure and production have all played a part as to where we are,” organisers said in a statement. “The arts have always been a tricky industry to navigate.”

Despite the negative announcement of the FLOW festival’s cancellation, organisers have instead announced two smaller side shows which will take place instead. The first of these will see The Far Side celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde at the Croxton on Saturday, 29th October.

The other will feature Kamaal Williams and Wayne Snow headlining The Corner Hotel on Saturday, 5th November, with support from DancingWater. Tickets to both side shows are on sale now via the FLOW festival website.

FLOW Side Shows 2022

The Far Side (fka The Pharcyde)

Saturday, 29th October – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Kamaal Williams & Wayne Snow

Saturday, 5th November – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

