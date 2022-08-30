In sad news this evening, THIS THAT Festival has announced the cancellation of its remaining 2022 events in Newcastle (NSW) and Sandstone Point (QLD).

In a statement posted to social media, organisers blamed “a combination of issues” for the decision.

“It’s with huge disappointment that we must announce THIS THAT’s October and November 2022 festivals won’t be going ahead at Sandstone Point (QLD) and Newcastle (NSW),” their statement reads.

“​This is due to a combination of issues, including the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages, difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs, and the forecast of ongoing extreme weather patterns. So many factors that have the potential to lessen the experience we want to always deliver.”

Organisers go on to say that they had been looking forward to backing up their two huge events at the start of the year with a second outing, featuring artists such as Flight Facilities, Winston Surfshirt, Alice Ivy, Jesswar, Ruby Fields, Dear Seattle, Trophy Eyes, Vera Blue and loads more. But sadly, it was not to be.

“​For now, the team feels the smartest thing is to take a rest and be fresh and ready for THIS THAT again in November 2023,” their statement continues.

“​We would like to thank everyone who has already purchased tickets to our October and November 2022 dates. You’ll be receiving a refund within 7-15 business days directly to the card you purchased your ticket with. Please check your inbox for more information from Oztix.”

Despite the disappointing news, it looks as though THIS THAT will be back, bigger and better, next year.

“Plans are well and truly underway for a huge comeback in 2023 with a heap of artists already secured, including a bunch of those who were due to play this year.”

If you’re keen, you can pop the following dates in your calendar:

QLD – Saturday, 28th October, 2023

NSW – Saturday, 4th November, 2023

You can read their full statement below.

