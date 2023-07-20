Melbourne’s Future Static Unleash Heavy AF Cover Of Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’

Melbourne heavy/alternative rising stars Future Static have returned with new music, in the form of a curveball cover of a 2004 global Latin mega-hit.

The five-piece have given Daddy Yankee‘s two-decade-old chart-scorcher ‘Gasolina’ a heavy makeover, transforming the Puerto Rican pop earworm into a furious metalcore belter. Listen below.

Future Static – ‘Gasolina’

The rendition sees Barcelona-raised, Melbourne-based frontwoman Amariah Cook unite the vastly different worlds of her upbringing as she spits vocal venom on the track in fluent Spanish.

“Apart from connecting me to my Spanish roots, doing this cover also meant blending our lives together,” Cook reflects in a press statement.

“Even though we were all raised in such vastly different lifestyles and places, it is one of those songs which was extremely popular worldwide, and with this cover, we strive to bring back that sense of planetary community.”

The cover also comes packing an adrenaline-fuelled music video, directed by Colin Jeffs of Ten Of Swords Media, which pays homage to the original with cheeky animation and some high-octane car stunts.

“I am always about doing cool, hype clips that turn heads, and I felt like this song was the perfect tune to do a head-turner to,” the director explains. “We tried to pay homage to the original video, with it being sexy and fun. We tried to modernise that and add our own flavour and flair to it. I think we did an excellent job of reimagining the song whilst still keeping a lot of the flavour of what it was like back in the day.”

‘Gasolina’ comes on the heels of the band’s 2022 single ‘Venenosa’, and comes as the band prepare to embark on their debut international tour, heading to Germany this September to perform at the country’s Reeperbahn and Euroblast festivals.

You can watch the official music video for Future Static’s rendition of ‘Gasolina’ above.

Further Reading

Yep, Daddy Yankee Thought That Viral Radiohead ‘Gasolina’ Video Was Real

For Fans Of: Spiritbox | Get To Know Melbourne’s Future Static

Love Letter To A Record: Future Static’s Jack Smith On I Killed The Prom Queen’s ‘Music For The Recently Deceased’