Melbourne’s Future Static Announce Debut Album, Drop First Single ‘Roach Queen’

Melbourne/Naarm-based heavy crew Future Static have re-emerged with some big news this week, in the form of their long-awaited debut album. Dubbed Liminality, their first LP will reach our ears on Friday, 24th November 2023.

The big announcement comes alongside the record’s first single, ‘Roach Queen’, a thunderous serving of metalcore with a soaring chorus, which comes packing a gothic, horror movie-esque music video directed by Ten Of Swords Media (Alpha Wolf, Make Them Suffer).

Future Static – ‘Roach Queen’

“’Roach Queen’ talks about a traumatic experience I had as a child in the first apartment my family and I lived in when we moved to Barcelona”, frontwoman Amariah explains in a press statement about the song.

“The place was infested by cockroaches, and for a long while, I was having nightmares where they would climb into my mouth while I slept, possibly causing a more severe illness to materialise at the time.”

On the subject of the eye-popping music video, she adds: “Colin [Jeffs, Ten Of Swords Media] absolutely nailed the execution, utilising horror aesthetics and the authoritative figure of the ‘Queen’ as a representation of overcoming personal demons and trauma.”

Take it for a spin above.

