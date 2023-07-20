Melbourne’s Stay Gold Hosting 20 Shows to Celebrate 20 Years of Destroy All Lines

Aussie juggernaut heavy touring agency Destroy All Lines is turning 20 this year, and to toast the occasion, they’ve announced a run of 20 celebratory shows at their dedicated Melbourne venue, Stay Gold.

The birthday marathon will kick off on Thursday, 24th August with a headlining set from local punk collective Bakers Eddy, running through til Sunday, 1st October, when a “secret headliner” will close out the festivities.

Bakers Eddy – Motor Racing (Lyric Video)

The birthday itinerary also comes choc-a-bloc with a roster of both local and international talent, including LA rockers Spanish Love Songs (two shows), Aussie emo icons Short Stack, Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani in solo mode, The Smith Street Band leader Will Wagner also in solo mode, Gippsland rockers Ocean Sleeper, Hobart tech-death metallers Psychroptic, Melbourne alt-rockers Behind Crimson Eyes, Sydney heavy collective Bloom, Aussie pop-rock veterans Masketta Fall and loads more.

Three of the shows are also billed as “secret headliner” events.

Destroy All Lines was founded in 2003 and quickly built up a reputation within the rock, punk and metal community for hosting weekly club nights in major capital cities (such as BANG! in Melbourne and Hot Damn! in Sydney), promoting exciting local and international tours on Aussie turf and acting as a booking agency for rising local artists in the scene.

Since then, they’ve gone on to establish one of the biggest heavy music festivals on the Aussie calendar, GOOD THINGS, partnered with Slipknot to bring Knotfest down under for the very first time, and have brought a number of juggernaut international acts to our shores including The Offspring, Turnstile and more.

“Through this time we’ve remained 100% independent and Australian owned in a world of large corporate competitors,” the company added in a press statement.

“To celebrate this milestone we’ve put together 20 Shows for 20 Years showcasing artists we love and invite you all to share in the celebrations.”

You can peep their full roster for their big bday bash down below.

All shows at STAY GOLD, Melbourne – tickets on sale now here

Thursday, 24th August – Bakers Eddy

Friday, 25th August – Spanish Love Songs

Saturday, 26th August – Spanish Love Songs (Matinee)

Saturday, 26th August – Ocean Sleeper

Sunday, 27th August – John Floreani

Thursday, 31st August – Hot Department

Friday, 1st September – Be’Lakor

Saturday, 2nd September – Bloom

Friday, 8th September – Masketta Fall

Saturday, 9th September – Short Stack

Sunday, 10th September – Wil Wagner

Thursday, 14th September – Psycroptic

Friday, 15th September – Kisstroyer

Sunday, 17th September – D at Sea

Thursday, 21st September – Fallujah

Saturday, 23rd September – Punk Rock Factory

Thursday, 28th September – Secret Headliner

Friday, 29th September – Behind Crimson Eyes

Saturday, 30th September – Secret Headliner

Sunday, 1st October – Secret Headliner

