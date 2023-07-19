Clowns Name & Shame Homophobic Internet “F*ckwits” Whinging About New Single ‘Bisexual Awakening’

Last week, Clowns unleashed their new single ‘Bisexual Awakening’, a punchy 1.49 minute slice of aggro hardcore-punk goodness inspired by singer Stevie’s personal journey of sexual exploration and self-discovery.

Sadly, but unsurprisingly, some creatures from the dark recesses of the internet did not take kindly to an established punk band making the decision to openly celebrate their sexuality, and a small but not insignificant stream of homophobic backlash ensued.

“Luckily for us we love exposing fuckwits on the internet”

Unfortunately for those responsible, Clowns aren’t ones to cop this sort of shit lightly.

“TW: Extreme homophobia”, the band posted on Instagram, alongside a collection of screenshots showing exactly the kind of horrible BS some supposed “fans” have been commenting in response to the track, complete with their identifying social media handles.

“Some fan mail following our new song BISEXUAL AWAKENING, luckily for us we love exposing fuckwits on the internet,” Clowns added.

You can scroll through some of the gross nonsense the band have been dealing with above, complete with some of their hilarious retorts.

‘Bisexual Awakening’ came unto us last week alongside the announcement of Clowns’ forthcoming fifth studio album, ENDLESS, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 20th October.

“Over the years, I’ve come to fully realise the multi-dimensionality of my sexuality,” band leader Stevie said in a press statement celebrating the freshest cut of the LP.

“I was inspired to write a punk song that celebrates the support and community I found during moments of self-discovery in our classic tongue-in-cheek way. Plus, I wanted to see what would happen if I wrote a song about fucking people’s dads.”

Clowns will also embark on a six-date Aussie tour to celebrate the album this October and November, which will kick off in Melbourne before winding its way through Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Alice Springs and Brisbane.

You can take ‘Bisexual Awakening’ for a spin and peep Clowns’ full tour itinerary down below.

Tickets on sale now here

Friday, 20th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 28th October – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Friday, 3rd November – Amplifier, Perth/Boorloo**

Saturday, 11th November – The Black Wreath, Alice Springs/Mparntwe**, NT

Saturday, 18th November – The Brightside, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

