Mia Wray Releases Debut EP ‘Stay Awake!’

Melbourne artist Mia Wray has just released her debut EP Stay Awake. It lands ahead of her national tour which she’ll embark on throughout late February and March, kicking off at Party in the Park in Victoria on Saturday, 25th February.

She rocked up in the triple j studios this morning for her spin at Like A Version, taking on MUNA’s recent hit ‘Silk Chiffon’. She also performed her recent single and EP title track ‘Stay Awake’.

Mia Wray: ‘Silk Chiffon’

“It’s nice to sing a love song about a woman,” Wray said in an interview with triple j about the cover, which keeps fairly close to the original.

“Because I love this song and the energy of it so much,” she continued. “I was able to really be myself and I didn’t feel like I was trying to do a thing just for the sake of trying to be cool or different. I just got to enjoy the song.”

We’ve heard a number of singles from Stay Awake already, including the title track, ‘Rerun’, and ‘Evidence’ – which detailed Wray’s experience of being stalked after a gig.

“This EP has been a long time coming for me and I’m so proud of it and everyone involved,” Wray said at the time Stay Awake was announced. “It’s been a big time of growth over the last couple of years and I feel quite overwhelmed to be able to finally share it with you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Mia Wray Stay Awake Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 25th February – Party in the Park Under the Starts, Packer Park Carnegie VIC

Friday, 3rd March – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

Saturday, 4th March – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 10th March – Mojos, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 11th March – Music in the Park, Joondalup WA

Thursday, 23rd March – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 24th March – Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 26th March – Awaken Festival, Peninsula Hot Springs Mornington Peninsula VIC

Friday, 31st March – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Tickets are available via Mia Wray’s website.

