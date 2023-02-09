Spacey Jane Release ‘Here Comes Everybody’ Deluxe Edition and Announce Regional Tour

Perth outfit Spacey Jane have released a deluxe edition of their 2022 album Here Comes Everybody and announced a new regional tour through May and June.

The band will kick off the tour on Wednesday, 24th May at the Wollongong Uni Hall, before they move through regional centres up the east coast and finish on the Sunshine Coast in early June. See all the dates and details below.

Spacey Jane: ‘Sorry Instead’

They’ve also dropped a new single and video from the deluxe release called ‘Sorry Instead’.

“’Sorry Instead’ only just missed out on making the album so it feels good to finally have it out in the world,” frontman Caleb Harper said of the release. “I really like how dark the versus feel compared to the chorus and the woahhhh chants at the end were super fun in the studio with Ashton and Kon (Kersting).”

Spacey Jane recently broke records by having three songs place in the top six of triple j’s Hottest 100: #3 was ‘Hardlight’, #5 was ‘It’s Been A Long Day’, and #6 was ‘Sitting Up’. Three more of their tracks appeared in the countdown, with ‘Pulling Through’ landing at #25, ‘Yet’ coming at #40, and ‘Bothers Me’ at #75.

They’ll head out on a UK and Europe tour later this month, starting in Dublin.

Spacey Jane Tour Dates 2023

Wednesday 24 May – Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday 25 May – Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Friday 26 May – NEX, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday 28 May – Miami Marketta, QLD

Wednesday 31 May – GT Western, Rockhampton, QLD

Thursday 1 June – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Saturday 3 June – The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

Sunday 4 June – Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

Wednesday 7 June – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale now via Spacey Jane’s website.

Further Reading

All The Trivia, Facts, And Broken Records Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022

Spacey Jane Release New Version of ‘Lots of Nothing’ Ft. BENEE

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Lead ARIA’s 2022 Year-End Charts