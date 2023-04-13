Mild Minds Announces Debut Australian Headline Tour

Benjamin Plant of Miami Horror has announced he’ll tour Australia with his Mild Minds project for the first time in June and July. The east coast run follows a recent US tour the Melbourne-born, Los Angeles-based producer completed with the project.

The homecoming tour will kick off Friday, 30th June at the Brightside in Brisbane, before continuing to Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory the following evening. The tour will conclude Saturday, 8th July with a show at Howler in Melbourne. Joining Plant on the road as main support will be edapollo. Tickets are on sale now.

Mild Minds – ‘DESTINATIONS’

Plant released SWIM, his debut EP as Mild Minds, back in 2018. He followed it up two years later with debut full-length MOOD. Discussing the album in 2020, Plant said the project represented “opening up my mind a little bit more,” after having spent much of his music career “stuck in specific worlds.”

“This was about just stopping the self-sabotaging road blocks, that we all do no matter what our live is,” he explained at the time. “I just wanted to see what would actually happen if I didn’t stop myself.”

Since then, Plant has released a remix album featuring songs from MOOD reworked by the likes of ford., Laurence Guy, Hanz, Jacques Green, DJ Boring and The Kite String Tangle. Last year, he released the five-track EP IT WON’T DO.

Miami Horror’s last album, meanwhile, arrived in 2015 with All Possible Futures. They followed that up with EP The Shapes in 2017. They’ve released a handful of standalone singles since then, and in 2021, released a 10th anniversary edition of debut album Illumination featuring remixes, B-sides and more.

Mild Minds 2023 Australian Tour

with edapollo

Friday, 30th June – Brightside, Brisbane

Saturay, 1st July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday, 8th July – Howler, Melbourne

