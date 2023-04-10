New Arthur Russell Album ‘Picture of Bunny Rabbit’ to Be Released in June

Audika Records and the estate of Arthur Russell have announced the imminent release of Picture of Bunny Rabbit, a one-disc album comprising nine previously unreleased recordings taken between 1985 and Russell’s death in 1992. The album is out on Friday, 23rd June and track five, ‘The Boy With a Smile’, is streaming now.

The material on Picture of Bunny Rabbit came together following the completion of Russell’s one solo album, World of Echo, which showcased the singular sound the late pop avant-gardist generated using a voice, cello and echo set-up.

Arthur Russell – ‘The Boy With a Smile’

<a href="https://arthurrussell.bandcamp.com/album/picture-of-bunny-rabbit">Picture of Bunny Rabbit by Arthur Russell</a>

The Audika label was set up in the early 2000s as the exclusive home for all Arthur Russell releases. Label founder Steve Knutson works in partnership with Russell’s long-time boyfriend Tom Lee and the late composer’s parents and siblings.

According to the official album description, Picture of Bunny Rabbit was compiled from “two unique test pressings, including one, dated 9/15/85 by Arthur, provided by his mother and sister.” A further four tracks were discovered in Russell’s tape archive.

The album includes previously unreleased versions of ‘Not Checking Up’, a demo of which featured on the Devendra Banhart-curated Fragments du Monde Flottant, and ‘In the Light of the Miracle’, which featured on the 2004 compilation The World of Arthur Russell. There are three variations of a piece titled ‘Fuzzbuster’.

Picture of Bunny Rabbit is the first Audika release since 2019’s Iowa Dream. In recent years, Rough Trade has handled physical reissues of several Arthur Russell albums, including Calling Out of Context, Love Is Overtaking Me and Corn.

Picture of Bunny Rabbit is out on Friday, 23rd June. Vinyl, cassette, CD and digital pre-orders are available now.

