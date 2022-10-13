Mildlife, 30/70, Bumpy & More to Play Free Prahran Square Block Party

Mildlife, 30/70, Emma Volard and Bumpy will be playing a free outdoor concert in Melbourne in November, lining up for the Prahran Square Block Party. Taking place on Sunday, 20th November, the event is being held as part of the ongoing On The Road Again initiative funded by the Victorian State Government.

Prahran Square Block Party is a family-friendly event with a focus on supporting local musicians, the LGBTIQ+ community, female artists, First Nations talent, and other diverse cultures within the live music industry. The one-day block party looks to draw crowds back to the inner-city while showcasing an eclectic range of local creatives.

Mildlife – ‘Automatic’

Psychedelic jazz fusion group Mildlife will headline alongside fellow future-jazz and funk outfit 30/70. Contemporary soul artists Emma Volard and Noongar woman BUMPY round out the lineup’s lead attractions. The event will be hosted by DJ Adriana.

Prahran Square Block Party will begin with a performance of contemporary Indigenous dance, story and culture, titled Petyan To Ballambar. It’s the latest production from Amos Roach and Murrundaya Yepengna Dancers and Orchestra, and will celebrate the Six Seasons of Gariwerd through traditional song and dance.

Date & Venue

Sunday, 20th November – Prahran Square, Prahran, VIC

