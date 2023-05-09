Dolly Parton Announces New Album ‘Rockstar’ with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and More

Dolly Parton has made good on her intentions to record a rock album: Rockstar will arrive on Friday, 17th November and features a jaw-dropping list of guests across its 30-song tracklist. Highlights include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reuniting on a cover of the Beatles‘ ‘Let It Be’ that also features Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood. Miley Cyrus assists on a cover of ‘Wrecking Ball’, Lizzo plays flute on a rendition of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and Debbie Harry joins on Parton’s rendition of ‘Heart of Glass’.

Elsewhere, Sting joins Parton on a rendition of ‘Every Breath You Take’ and Elton John features on a new version of ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’. The album closes with a cover of ‘Free Bird’ featuring posthumous appearances from Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant, along with the band’s Artimus Pyle. Other guests on the album include Richie Sambora, John Fogerty, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, Nikki Sixx, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar, Michael McDonald and Steve Perry.

In addition to its bevy of covers of classic rock gems, Rockstar will also feature nine original songs, including a track called ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ featuring Stevie Nicks. Tomorrow (11th May), Parton will release the first single from the album, an original called ‘World on Fire’. See the album’s full tracklist below.

Last year, Parton was notably nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The singer initially declined the nomination, saying that while was “extremely flattered and grateful”, she didn’t feel she had “earned the right” to be nominated and said she would “respectfully bow out.”

At the time, Parton said that the nomination had inspired her “to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do.” Parton later changed her mind about the nomination, and said she’d “gracefully” accept induction into the Hall of Fame. She was later included among the Rock Hall’s Class of 2022 among among Judas Priest, Eminem, Lionel Richie and more.

‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora) ‘World on Fire’ ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting) ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry) ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty) ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock) ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) ‘Purple Rain’ ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton) ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton) ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus) ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin) ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry) ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John) ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge) ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) ‘We Are the Champions’ ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon) ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry) ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald) ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

