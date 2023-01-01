Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Has Died, Aged 45

Jeremiah Green, the drummer for US indie rock outfit Modest Mouse, has died. It was revealed earlier this week that Green had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The band confirmed Green’s death in a post on social media. He was 45 years old.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this,” said the band’s statement. “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah.” Green died on Saturday, 31st December.

Modest Mouse – ‘Dark Center of the Universe’

The statement continued: “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.

“Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, made the drummer’s cancer diagnosis public in a Facebook post on Sunday, 25th December. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” Namatame wrote.

Green co-founded Modest Mouse with vocalist/guitarist Isaac Brock and bass player Eric Judy in Issaquah, Washington, in 1992. Brock, Green and Judy remained at the core of Modest Mouse through their first three albums, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About, 1997’s The Lonesome Crowded West, and 2000’s The Moon & Antarctica.

Green was missing for Modest Mouse’s next album, 2004’s Good News for People Who Love Bad News, with The Seattle Times revealing his absence was due to a nervous breakdown. Green returned to the band in 2004 and performed alongside fellow drummers and percussionists Joe Plummer (The Shins, Cold War Kids) and Davey Brozowski on Modest Mouse’s subsequent three LPs, including 2021’s The Golden Casket.

Modest Mouse wrapped up their Lonesome Crowded West 25th anniversary tour in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, 20th December. The band have no live dates scheduled until a South American Lollapalooza run in March 2023.

