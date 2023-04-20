Here are the Set Times for Daydream Festival w/Modest Mouse, Slowdive and More

The inaugural Daydream festival will travel through Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the next couple of weekends. The touring event, presented by Destroy All Lines, is headlined by Pacific Northwest indie rock elite Modest Mouse and UK dream pop and shoegaze outfit Slowdive.

The lineup also features Victorian-based noisy post-punk band Tropical Fuck Storm, who’re playing their first shows since revealing bass player Fiona Kitschin’s breast cancer diagnosis. US bands Cloud Nothings and Beach Fossils round out the international talent pool. Melbourne indie-pop crew Majak Door will open the Sydney and Melbourne shows.

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘The Future of History’

All of the action will take place on a single stage at each Daydream event. Remaining tickets can be found here. Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Cloud Nothings and Beach Fossils are also playing sideshows, details of which can be found below.

Daydream 2023 Set Times

Melbourne: Saturday, 22nd April @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

15.45: Doors

16.15: Majak Door

16.55: Cloud Nothings

17.50: Beach Fossils

18.50: Tropical Fuck Storm

20.00: Slowdive

21.30: Modest Mouse

Sydney: Saturday, 29th April @ Hordern Pavilion

15.45: Doors

16.15: Majak Door

16.55: Cloud Nothings

17.50: Beach Fossils

18.50: Tropical Fuck Storm

20.00: Slowdive

21.30: Modest Mouse

Brisbane: Sunday, 30th April @ Riverstage

15.45: Doors

16.10: Cloud Nothings

17.05: Beach Fossils

18.05: Tropical Fuck Storm

19.10: Slowdive

20.40: Modest Mouse

Daydream Sideshows

Modest Mouse

w/Beach Fossils

Monday, 24th April – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now

Slowdive

Sunday, 23rd April – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Monday, 24th April – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 27th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Beach Fossils

Sunday, 23rd April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 26th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Cloud Nothings

Monday, 24th April – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

w/Pinch Points, Wet Season

Wednesday, 26th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

w/Sincerely Grizzly, Placement

Thursday, 27th April – Dicey Riley’s Hotel, Wollongong NSW

w/Miners, Solid Effort

Tickets on sale now

