More Shows Added To “Weird Al” Yankovic’s 2023 Australian Tour

Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s 2023 Australian tour just got bigger. The musical LOLsmith has just expanded his national run with three extra dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will now take in bonus stops at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Saturday, 11th March, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, 14th March and Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on Monday, 20th March.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s 2023 Tour Comes to Australia

The tour is also coming to previously announced stages in all of those cities, as well as Adelaide and Perth.

“I don’t very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it’s a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear.” Al said in a press statement today.

His tour will feature scaled-down production values – “no costumes, props or video screens” – in intimate theatre. Setlists for the shows will also be swayed away from Al’s direct parody work, instead focusing on originals like ‘Albuquerque’, ‘Dare to Be Stupid’, ‘The Night Santa Went Crazy’, ‘Christmas at Ground Zero’ and ‘Craigslist’.

Yankovic last toured Australia in 2016 in support of his latest album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun. The album – which featured parodies of Iggy Azalea‘s ‘Fancy’ (‘Handy’), Lorde‘s ‘Royals’ (‘Foil’), Robin Thicke‘s ‘Blurred Lines’ (‘Word Crimes’) and Pharrell Williams‘ ‘Happy’ (‘Tacky’) – marked his first number one album in the US, and won Best Comedy Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

The “Weird Al” film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, was released in September 2022, with Daniel Radcliffe starring as the man himself in a fictionalised, over-the-top satire of rock biopics.

When an Australian fan asked Yankovic on Twitter how fans down under could watch it, he responded that there was “VPN (Very Probably No)” way of legally seeing it, adding that he was sure the fan had a “TORRENT” of other questions.

Catch all the dates and details of Al’s 2023 Australian tour below.

“Weird Al” Yankovic 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets for the three new shows go on sale Friday, 16th December @ 10am local time

Friday, 10th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Ticketmaster

Saturday, 11th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Ticketmaster – NEW SHOW

Monday, 13th March – Norwood Music Hall, Adelaide SA – Ticketek

Tuesday, 14th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Ticketek – NEW SHOW

Wednesday, 15th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Ticketek

Saturday, 18th March – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Ticketek

Monday, 20th March – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – QPAC

Tuesday, 21st March – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD – QPAC – NEW SHOW

Further Reading

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Enmore Theatre, Sydney 02/01/16

New ‘Africa’ Video Stars Weird Al Yankovic Parodying Weezer Parodying Themselves Parodying Toto

Watch Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” In Trailer For ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’