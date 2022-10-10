Morgan Wallen & Zac Brown Band Lead CMC Rocks QLD 2023 Lineup

The lineup for the 2023 edition of CMC Rocks QLD has arrived, with some of the biggest names in local and international country music on the bill. Next year sees the likes of USA country artists Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, and Kip Moore leading the charge as headliners.

Set to take over Willowbank, Ipswich in Queensland between Wednesday, March 15th and Sunday, 19th March, the festival will also welcome a large array of acts from the US, including Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Bailey Zimmerman, and more. New Zealand’s Abby Christo will also appear as the only artist not from Australia or the US.

Zac Brown Band – ‘Love & Sunsets (feat. James Taylor)’

Local talent is also in abundance for the 2023 event, with the likes of Travis Collins, Darlinghurst, The Wolfe Brothers, The Buckleys, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Blake O’Connor, and others joining the festivities.

The 2023 edition of CMC Rocks QLD follows on from its most recent festivities just last month, which saw the likes of Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans on the bill. In turn, it was the first event since 2020, following COVID-related postponements in 2021.

Despite the rapid-fire turnaround in production and organisation, organisers have cited the upcoming festival as their biggest and best yet. “This is one of the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had and we can’t wait for all these incredible artists to hear the best crowd in Australia singing their songs back to them in six months,” added Potts Entertainment Festival Director Jeremy Dylan.

CMC Rocks QLD 2023 Lineup

Morgan Wallen (USA)

Zac Brown Band (USA)

Kip Moore (USA)

Joined by:

Jordan Davis (USA)

Hardy (USA)

Randy Houser (USA)

Bailey Zimmerman (USA)

Ashley McBryde (USA)

Mitchell Tenpenny (USA)

Cam (USA)

Ernest (USA)

Warren Zeiders (USA)

Corey Kent (USA)

The Wolfe Brothers

Travis Collins

Hailey Whitters (USA)

Home Free (USA)

Caroline Jones (USA)

Madeline Edwards (USA)

Brittney Spencer (USA)

Jim Lauderdale (USA)

Darlinghurst

Caitlyn Shadbolt

The Buckleys

Blake O’Connor

Abby Christo (NZ)

Sara Berki

Max Jackson

Hayley Marsten

Lane Pittman

Dates & Venue

Wednesday, March 15th – Sunday, 19th March, 2023 – Willowbank, Ipswich, QLD

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 20th October.

