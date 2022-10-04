Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands with The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows & More

The lineup for Bluesfest 2023 just got even bigger, with the addition of six more artists. Rock & Roll hall of famers The Doobie Brothers will be spending Easter in Byron Bay, along with soft rock hitmakers Counting Crows, poet, multi-instrumentalist and activist Allison Russell, soulful rock outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Alabama eight-piece St. Paul & The Broken Bones and swaggering soul-rockers Vintage Trouble.
They join 41 acts already announced on the 2023 lineup, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Bonamassa and more.
The Doobie Brothers – What A Fool Believes
Next year’s instalment of Bluesfest will also feature a stellar array of local talent, including the reconfigured Cat Empire, Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Gang Of Youths and Xavier Rudd. Meanwhile, the festival will offer Australian exclusive appearances from the likes of Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales, Kaleo, Greensky Bluegrass, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.
The festival will once again return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, just north of Byron Bay, running for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend.
One-day and three-day tickets will go on sale today at a special price, which will only be available for a limited time, while camping passes will also be available to purchase next week. You can peep the full lineup, so far, below…
Bluesfest 2023 Lineup
- Allison Russell
- Counting Crows
- Doobie Brothers, The
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
- St Paul & The Broken Bones
- Vintage Trouble
Joining…
- 19-Twenty
- The Barnestormers
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo (Exclusive)
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates And Venues
- Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
Tickets on sale now.
Further Reading
Bill Murray & The Doobie Brothers Are Involved In One Hilarious Legal Battle
Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Lead Bluesfest 2023 Lineup
The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows
Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples Join Forces For 2023 Australian Tour