CMC Rocks QLD Announces 2024 Lineup: Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Young + More

Contemporary country music festival CMC Rocks QLD will return to Ipswich in southwest Brisbane from Friday, 15th to Sunday, 17th March 2024. The lineup is bulging with US country music stars, including headliners Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard and Chris Young, plus local acts Brad Cox, Casey Barnes, Melanie Dyer and plenty more.

Tickets for CMC Rocks QLD 2024 go on sale Monday, 9th October at 9am AEST (or 10am AEDT) via Moshtix. The event will take place at Willowbank Raceway, approximately a 40 minute drive west of central Brisbane.

Lainey Wilson – ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

CMC Rocks is bringing Lainey Wilson to Australia for the first time. The singer-songwriter from small-town Louisiana has had an exceptional year since being crowned Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

Wilson released the album Bell Bottom Country in October 2022 and took home Album of The Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023.

Tyler Hubbard will be taking the stage solo at CMC Rocks QLD, performing selections from his self-titled debut album, released in January 2023. Meanwhile, former Nashville Star winner Chris Young has been on a hot streak for more than a dozen years now, releasing multiple gold and platinum-accredited albums, including 2021’s Famous Friends.

CMC Rocks QLD 2024

Friday, 15th to Sunday, 17th March – Willowbank Raceway, Ipswich QLD

Lainey Wilson (USA)

Tyler Hubbard (USA)

Chris Young (USA)

Chase Rice (USA)

Oliver Anthony (USA)

Nate Smith (USA)

Megan Moroney (USA)

Kameron Marlowe (USA)

Morgan Wade (USA)

Ian Munsick (USA)

Jackson Dean (USA)

Priscilla Block (USA)

Brad Cox

Casey Barnes

Bryan Martin (USA)

Drake Milligan (USA)

Elvie Shane (USA)

Cooper Alan (USA)

Tyler Braden (USA)

Taylor Moss

Melanie Dyer

Sara Berki

Josh Setterfield

Sammy White

Loren Ryan

Lane Pittman

Abbie Ferris

Hayley Marsten

Vavo (USA)

Dee Jaye Bux

Tickets on sale Monday, 9th October at 9am AEST (10am AEDT) via Moshtix

