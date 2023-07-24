Ridin’ Hearts is a New Country Music Festival Launching in Sydney and Melbourne in Late 2023

Promoters of the annual CMC Rocks bash in Queensland are launching a brand new one-day country music festival later this year. It’ll be called Ridin’ Hearts, and it will take place at the Sydney Showgrounds on Saturday, 4th November, and at the Melbourne Showgrounds on Sunday, 5th November.

The inaugural lineup has also been revealed, with acts like Bailey Zimmerman, Sam Barber, Matt Schuester, and Danielle Bradbery flying in from the US and Seaforth, Sara Berki, and Zac & George flying the flag for the locals. See the full rundown below.

Tickets will set you back $179, with the VIP ones (named Jolene’s Diamond Ticket) coming in at $379. Aside from the music, promoters Frontier Touring have flagged there’ll be other activities on the grounds throughout the day, and plenty of market stalls and bars.

“The popularity of country music is no longer a secret; the audience is growing and is more far reaching than ever, so it’s time for something for the fans in the city,” Frontier’s COO Susan Heymann said in a statement. “Ridin’ Hearts is a fresh festival experience for the long-time country loyalists and the country curious.”

CMC Rocks QLD takes place in Ipswich each year in March – the festival recently announced its 2024 dates, locking in Friday, 15th to Sunday 17th March. The 2023 edition was headlined by Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, and Kip Moore.

Ridin’ Hearts 2023 Lineup

Bailey Zimmerman (USA)

​Danielle Bradbery (USA)

​Sam Barber (USA)

​Matt Schuster (USA)

​Seaforth (AU)

​Alana Springsteen (USA)

​Sara Berki (AU)

​Zac & George (AU)

​VAVO (USA)

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 4th November – Sydney Showgrounds

Sunday, 5th November – Melbourne Showgrounds

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 2nd August at 10am via Frontier Touring. A Frontier Members pre-sale will happen from Monday, 31st July.

