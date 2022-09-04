Mount Kimbie Share Two New Double Singles As Part Of ‘MK 3.5’ Project

English electronic duo Mount Kimbie have shared two new double singles to make up their latest project, MK 3.5. The new tracks follow on from the pair’s 2021 double single, ‘Black Stone’/’Blue Liquid’.

Though officially released as a pair of double singles – comprising ‘in your eyes (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown)’ & ‘a deities encore (feat. Liv.e)’ and ‘Q’ & ‘Quartz’, respectively – the four tracks have been released as part of a larger self-contained project dubbed MK 3.5.

Mount Kimbie – ‘in your eyes (feat. Slowthai & Danny Brown)’

In a statement released alongside the tracks, the duo – comprising Kai Campos and Dominic Maker – explained that the songs “are two parts of individual projects that are influenced by two years of working separately in Los Angeles and London”.

“Usually in the past any musical ideas we’re working on tend to get folded into work we do as a group so it’s exciting to be presenting something that’s more personal and individual in some ways,” they added. “For reasons that don’t need expanding on, we had a bit more time at home than usual the last couple years and it felt like a good time to explore where we are at individually.”

Currently, Mount Kimbie have not released a new full-length record since their critically-acclaimed 2017 album Love What Survives. In their joint statement however, the pair hinted that the tracks that make up MK 3.5 – as the title seems to suggest – are something of a stepping stone that will bridge gap between their previously-released third album, and ostensibly forthcoming fourth album.

“There’s a good deal more where this came from and really looking forward to sharing the bigger picture with you,” they concluded. “It was a really interesting time of experimentation and it’s fed back in to the work we’re doing together. But for now, thanks so much for checking out what we’ve been working on in our separate worlds and hope you enjoy them.”

