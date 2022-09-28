Mount Kimbie Announce New Double Album, Share Two New Singles

Just weeks after the release of two double singles, English electronic duo Mount Kimbie have announced the release of their new double album. Titled MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, the record is scheduled to arrive on 4th November.

Alongside news of the release, Mount Kimbie – which comprises Kai Campos and Dominic Maker – have also shared a double A-side single. The first track, ‘f1 racer (feat. Kučka)’, was produced by Maker, while the second, ‘Zone 1 (24 Hours)’, was produced by Campos. Both tracks follow on from the release of the non-album, Maker-produced ‘locked in (feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu)’.

Mount Kimbie – ‘f1 racer (feat. kučka)’

The announcement of their new record comes just weeks after the release of a pair of double singles which acted as a preview of this new album. In a statement released alongside those tracks, Campos and Maker explained that the songs “are two parts of individual projects” that are influenced by two years of working separately in Los Angeles and London.

As it turns out, MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning are indeed two separate projects presented as one, with the record showing how the pair have grown over the past decade. Die Cuts was entirely produced by Maker, and is described as “colourful and melody-led, thriving on the spark of collaboration”, while City Planning was produced by Campos, and is summed up as “tactile and unpredictable, the product of a deeply personal aesthetic voyage”.

“It was a really interesting time of experimentation and it’s fed back in to the work we’re doing together,” the pair said of the creative process. Mount Kimbie’s latest full-length record was 2017’s critically-acclaimed Love What Survives.

MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning is scheduled for release on 4th November.

Mount Kimbie – ‘Zone 1 (24 Hours)’

Mount Kimbie – MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning

Die Cuts

dvd (feat. choker) in your eyes (feat. slowthai & danny brown) f1 racer (feat. kučka) heat on, lips on end of the road (feat. reggie) somehow she’s still here (feat. james blake) kissing (feat. slowthai) say that (feat. nomi) need u tonight if and when (feat. wiki) tender hearts meet the sky (feat. keiyaa) a deities encore (feat. liv.e)

City Planning

Q Quartz Transit Map (Flattened) Satellite 7 Satellite 9 Satellite 6 (Corrupted) Zone 3 (City Limits) Zone 2 (Last Connection) Zone 1 (24 Hours) Industry Human Voices

