Not-for-profit record label Music in Exile is throwing a summer fundraiser at the end of January.

It’ll stretch over three stages at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne, with artists such as Aysu, Kang JJ, Crybaby, and Polat delivering sets throughout the day. It’ll kick off in the arvo at 3pm and run until 10pm on Sunday, 29th January. Check out the full lineup below.

Kang JJ: ‘Freedom’

The label and artist services organisation supports musicians fron diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds. They’ve had a big 2022, with acclaimed releases by producer Elsy Wameyo (who dropped the Nilotic EP earlier this year), Gordan Koang (who dropped his album Community last month), and Ausecuma Beats.

Early release tickets will set you back $53, you can grab yours here now.

Music in Exile Summer Fundraiser Lineup

Aysu

CD (Live)

Crybaby

Housewife’s Choice

Kang JJ

Maryos Syawish

Polat

suki – aus

