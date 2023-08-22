Lost Paradise 2023/24: Flume, Dom Dolla, Foals, Jayda G + More

Lost Paradise has unveiled its 2023/2024 lineup, with homegrown heroes Flume, Dom Dolla, and British outfit Foals leading the announcement. There are plenty of international acts heading to Glenworth Valley over New Year’s, including Kelis, Holly Humberstone, dance heavyweights Bicep, Basement Jaxx and Carl Cox, and festival favourite Channel Tres.

There’s a very strong local contingent as well, with Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Royel Otis, Big WETT, and more. See the full lineup and ticket details below.

Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado: ‘Eat Your Man’

Dance fans will have plenty to get stuck into – aside from the headliners, there’ll be sets from Jayda G, Cassian, DJ Heartstring, Kettama, and more.

Shambhala Fields will also return to Lost Paradise this year, with the dedicated cultural space to host plenty of talks, workshops, and other sessions around First Nations communities, wellness, music, and more. The full lineup for Shambhala Fields will be out later this year.

Lost Paradise will take over Glenworth Valley in NSW from Thursday, 28th December 2023 to Monday, 1st January 2024.

Lost Paradise 2023 Lineup

Flume

Dom Dolla

Foals

Kelis

Lime Cordiale

Pnau

The Jungle Giants

Channel Tres

Holly Humberstone

Overmono

Winston Surfshirt

Lastlings

Royel Otis

Sycco

Dice

Haiku Hands

Big Wett

Skeleten

Cat & Calmell

Velvet Trip

Sloan Peterson

Pirra

Jet City Sports Club

Salarymen

Birdee 王煒

Thunder Fox

Sputnik Sweetheart

DJ Lineup

Bicep (DJ Set)

Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)

Jayda G

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Kettama

Dj Heartstring

Cassian

Ewan Mcvicar

Lf System

Barry Can’t Swim

Salute

Stüm

Sam Alfred

Yung Singh

Heidi

Saorise

C.Frim

Litmus (Live)

Club Angel

James Pepper

Ayebatonye

Elijah Something

Mincy

Caleb Jackson

Crybaby

Jacqui Cunningham

Conspiracy Crew

Caitlin Medclaf

Troy Beman

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Flexy Ferg

Waxlily

Cleo

Sasha Milani

Madami

Lost Sundays Soundsystem

Cricket

Mash

Anika

Silly Lily

Zach Williams

Toaka

Shambhala Fields

Mimi Elashiry

Keiynan Lonsdale

Pottery Boy

Kath Ebbs

Simon Borg-Olivier

First Nations Culture With Uncle Phil

Joely Malcolm

Tara Chandra

Darcy Stokes

Speed Dating With Dear Pluto

More To Be Announced

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January – Glenworth Valley, NSW

You can sign up for pre-sale access here.

