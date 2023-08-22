Lost Paradise 2023/24: Flume, Dom Dolla, Foals, Jayda G + More

Lost Paradise has unveiled its 2023/2024 lineup, with homegrown heroes Flume, Dom Dolla, and British outfit Foals leading the announcement. There are plenty of international acts heading to Glenworth Valley over New Year’s, including Kelis, Holly Humberstone, dance heavyweights Bicep, Basement Jaxx and Carl Cox, and festival favourite Channel Tres.
There’s a very strong local contingent as well, with Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Royel Otis, Big WETT, and more. See the full lineup and ticket details below.
Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado: ‘Eat Your Man’
Dance fans will have plenty to get stuck into – aside from the headliners, there’ll be sets from Jayda G, Cassian, DJ Heartstring, Kettama, and more.
Shambhala Fields will also return to Lost Paradise this year, with the dedicated cultural space to host plenty of talks, workshops, and other sessions around First Nations communities, wellness, music, and more. The full lineup for Shambhala Fields will be out later this year.
Lost Paradise will take over Glenworth Valley in NSW from Thursday, 28th December 2023 to Monday, 1st January 2024.
Lost Paradise 2023 Lineup
- Flume
- Dom Dolla
- Foals
- Kelis
- Lime Cordiale
- Pnau
- The Jungle Giants
- Channel Tres
- Holly Humberstone
- Overmono
- Winston Surfshirt
- Lastlings
- Royel Otis
- Sycco
- Dice
- Haiku Hands
- Big Wett
- Skeleten
- Cat & Calmell
- Velvet Trip
- Sloan Peterson
- Pirra
- Jet City Sports Club
- Salarymen
- Birdee 王煒
- Thunder Fox
- Sputnik Sweetheart
DJ Lineup
- Bicep (DJ Set)
- Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)
- Jayda G
- Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
- Kettama
- Dj Heartstring
- Cassian
- Ewan Mcvicar
- Lf System
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Salute
- Stüm
- Sam Alfred
- Yung Singh
- Heidi
- Saorise
- C.Frim
- Litmus (Live)
- Club Angel
- James Pepper
- Ayebatonye
- Elijah Something
- Mincy
- Caleb Jackson
- Crybaby
- Jacqui Cunningham
- Conspiracy Crew
- Caitlin Medclaf
- Troy Beman
- Shantan Wantan Ichiban
- Flexy Ferg
- Waxlily
- Cleo
- Sasha Milani
- Madami
- Lost Sundays Soundsystem
- Cricket
- Mash
- Anika
- Silly Lily
- Zach Williams
- Toaka
Shambhala Fields
- Mimi Elashiry
- Keiynan Lonsdale
- Pottery Boy
- Kath Ebbs
- Simon Borg-Olivier
- First Nations Culture With Uncle Phil
- Joely Malcolm
- Tara Chandra
- Darcy Stokes
- Speed Dating With Dear Pluto
- More To Be Announced
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, 28th December to Monday, 1st January – Glenworth Valley, NSW
You can sign up for pre-sale access here.
