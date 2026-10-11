Nickelback Announce Huge 2027 Australian Tour With Don Broco

Canadian rock titans Nickelback are heading back down under in 2027, announcing a massive seven-date Australian tour with UK rock heavyweights Don Broco.

The RIAA Diamond-certified outfit will bring their Everything Under The Sun Tour to Australian arenas and outdoor venues next October, in support of their forthcoming eleventh studio album of the same name, due for release on Friday, 30th October via Virgin Music Group.

Nickelback – ‘Make Me Love You’

The Australian leg will kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, 2nd October, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney, wrapping up at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday, 16th October.

Joining them for the ride will be genre-bending British rockers Don Broco, with whom Nickelback recently joined forces on the track Nightmare Tripping, the title track from Don Broco’s latest album.

The collaboration grew out of a mutual appreciation between the two bands, making their upcoming tour together a natural next step.

For Nickelback, the tour marks the beginning of another huge chapter following the success of their 2022 album Get Rollin’ and its accompanying world tour, which became the fastest-selling and highest-attended trek of their career.

Their new record Everything Under The Sun has already spawned the explosive single Rattle The Cage, featuring guitarist John 5, which has climbed to #1 on US Active Rock radio.

Meanwhile, subsequent releases Leave Me Behind and Make Me Love You have showcased a more vulnerable side of the band’s sound, offering a taste of the emotional and sonic range fans can expect from the forthcoming LP.

The tour itself is a mammoth global undertaking, with Nickelback kicking things off in North America next February before heading across the UK and Europe throughout May, June and July, ahead of their Australian return.

With almost 65 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams and a catalogue of stadium-sized anthems, Nickelback remain one of rock’s biggest commercial forces.

Their enduring popularity was also explored in the Netflix documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback, which spent weeks in the platform’s Global Top 10.

Meanwhile, Don Broco have established themselves as one of the UK’s most formidable live acts, blending metal, post-hardcore and electronica into a high-energy sound that’s seen them sell out venues including Wembley Arena and Alexandra Palace.

The band’s latest album Nightmare Tripping arrived via Fearless Records, with its title track featuring a guest appearance from Nickelback.

Tickets for the Australian tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, 16th October at 10am local time, with a huge range of presale opportunities available beforehand.

An artist presale kicks off Tuesday, 13th October at 10am, followed by Vodafone and Mastercard presales on Wednesday, 14th October, and Live Nation and Spotify presales on Thursday, 15th October.

VIP packages will also be available, offering perks including premium tickets, access to a pre-show lounge and exclusive merchandise.

Check out the full Australian itinerary below!

Nickelback 2027 Australian Tour

With special guests Don Broco

Saturday, 2nd October – RAC Arena, Perth WA

– RAC Arena, Perth WA Tuesday, 5th October – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

– Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA Thursday, 7th October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 9th October – Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

– Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC Tuesday, 12th October – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD Thursday, 14th October – Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW

– Afterpay Arena, Sydney NSW Saturday, 16th October – Roche Estate, Pokolbin NSW (Hunter Valley)

PRESALE INFORMATION:

ARTIST:

Tuesday, October 13 at 10am – Thursday, October 15 at 10pm.

VODAFONE:

Wednesday, October 14 at 10am – Thursday, October 15 at 10pm.

MASTERCARD:

Wednesday, October 14 at 10am – Thursday, October 15 at 10pm.

LIVE NATION:

Thursday, October 15 at 10am – Thursday, October 15 at 10pm.

WESTFIELD RESERVED:

Thursday, October 15 at 10am – Thursday, October 22 at 10am.

SPOTIFY:

Thursday, October 15 at 12pm – Thursday, October 15 at 10pm.

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE:

Friday, October 16 at 10am via livenation.com.au

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

Further Reading

Watch Nickelback Take The Piss Out Of ‘Photograph’ & Chad Kroeger’s Hair In New Ad

Someone Has Mashed Up ‘WAP’ With Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ & It’s Cursed

Devin Townsend Reckons Chad Kroeger Is A “Genius”