Nine Inch Nails Release Score For Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled their newest collaborative work, releasing the score for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Bones And All. The film, which is to be released in Australia this week, is the 11th collaborative score the pair have worked on since 2010.

Described as a “romantic horror road film”, Bones And All is an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel, and features Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in the lead roles. With Russell and Chalamet appearing as cannibalistic lovers, the film’s somewhat divisive subject matter has been well-received by critics thus far.

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – ‘I’m With You’

For the film’s soundtrack, Reznor and Ross – who have won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for 2010’s The Social Network and 2020’s Soul – crafted an immersive aural component which drifts between ambient and melodic thanks to its repeated use of acoustic guitar as a musical theme.

As Billboard notes, Reznor recently took part in a Q&A session alongside the film’s premiere, revealing that he and Ross’ experience with Guadagnino was so positive that the pair are already deep into a soundtrack for the director’s upcoming tennis film Challengers.

Further Reading

Nine Inch Nails Reunite with Early Members Live to Perform ‘Pretty Hate Machine’ Cuts, Cover Filter

Love Letter To A Record: Modern Error On Nine Inch Nails’ ‘The Downward Spiral’

Halsey Releases Extended Edition Of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’