Tony Hawk Leads All-Star Band Through Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Wish’

Skate legend Tony Hawk has led a band stacked with heavy hitters through a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ early track ‘Wish’. Hawk was joined by a who’s who of heavy, including Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies) on guitar, Brad Magers (The Bronx) on bass, Kat Lucas (stormylovechild) on keys, and Ryan ‘Legs’ Leger (Every Time I Die) on the drums.

Seemingly just talented at everything, Hawk does a pretty bang-up job of the track, and, of course, skates the streets of Venice throughout the entire thing. The video also features a cameo from none other than Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, who is nearly mown down by Hawk on his skateboard.

The cover was the brainchild of Fairmounts’ frontman Mike Hawdon, who for years has been pulling together all-star covers for his YouTube channel, Mikey And His Uke. Past covers include the Circle Jerks’ ‘Live Fast Die Young’ by Smash Mouth and the Bosstones, and the Ramones’ ‘Something To Believe In’, covered by members of Pennywise and Lagwagon.

Hawk, who is probably singularly responsible for the music taste of many millennials due to the incredible soundtracks of his Pro Skater games, is no stranger to a cover. Earlier this year Hawk jumped up with Goldfinger to perform their track ‘Superman’ – a favourite of the Pro Skater soundtrack.

“I just want to say, that song has defined our video game series for decades,” Hawk told the crowd after performing the song. “It’s been an honour to finally join these guys for it.”

