Nirvana To Release 30th Anniversary ‘In Utero’ Deluxe Edition

Nirvana will reissue their 1993 album In Utero in honour of its 30th anniversary next month. The new deluxe edition will land on Friday, 27th October, and it’ll feature a bunch of previously unreleased live recordings.

The live recordings include two full shows from Los Angeles in 1993 and Seattle in 1994 (which was the band’s second last performance in their hometown). There are also a handful of tracks from Rome, New York, and Springfield.

Nirvana: ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

Five bonus tracks and B-sides have also been included, remastered recently from the original analogue master stereo tapes by Bob Weston – who worked with producer Steve Albini on the record. All up, there are 72 tracks on the 30th-anniversary reissue.

The super deluxe vinyl box set is extensive – and will set you back a cool $325 – and includes a 48-page book of photos, a fanzine, ticket stubs, gig flyers, a tour laminate, and other various items. You can have a browse through the options on Nirvana’s website.

In Utero was Nirvana’s third and final album, released less than eight months before frontman Kurt Cobain died. While it sits in the shadow of the massively successful Nevermind, In Utero features some of the band’s most essential tracks, including ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, ‘Pennyroyal Tea’, and ‘All Apologies’.

