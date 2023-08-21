Green Day Announce ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Green Day have announced an expansive reissue of their acclaimed 1994 album Dookie. The five-disc edition contains a heap of unreleased material, including a variety of demos and outtakes, and live recordings – taken from the band’s set at Woodstock in 1994, and a club gig in Barcelona in the same year.

The reissue will arrive on streaming services on Friday, 29th September. There are a number of vinyl box sets in the pipeline as well – the most expensive being $350 and including extras like dog poop bags, posters, magnets, buttons, paper plane, bumper stickers, and more.

Green Day: ‘Basket Case’

One of the most influential albums of the 1990s, Dookie was the band’s major label debut and first big commercial success, winding up at #2 on the Billboard albums chart. Containing tracks like ‘Basket Case’, ‘When I Come Around’, and ‘Pulling Teeth’, it remains one of the band’s most beloved records.

Speaking of ‘Basket Case’, earlier this year frontman Billie Joe Armstrong unexpectedly jumped on stage with a cover band in London to help out with the track. The singer had just walked into the bar in Islington when he heard the song playing and decided to join in, making the band’s year.

It’s the second reissue from Green Day this year, following the 25th anniversary of 1997 album Nimrod. Like the Dookie edition, Nimrod’s reissue contained a fistful of unreleased recordings and a live set – this one recorded at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1997.

Green Day’s last studio album was 2020’s Father of all Motherfuckers. The band have been announced as headliners of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival, alongside Blink-182 and Good Charlotte.

Further Reading

Green Day, Blink-182, Good Charlotte To Headline Las Vegas Festival When We Were Young

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Jumps On Stage at London Pub for ‘Basket Case’ Cover

Green Day Surprise Fans With Rarities-Heavy Lollapalooza Warmup Show