nothing,nowhere Announces Debut Australian Tour

American singer, rapper and guitarist Joe Mulherin (aka nothing,nowhere) will tour Australia for the first time in February next year, playing five shows across the country in support of his latest studio album, last year’s Trauma Factory.

The tour will kick off Monday, 6th February at Perth’s Amplifier Bar before shows in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. The run of dates will finish Sunday, 12th February at 170 Russell in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 16th December at 10am local time with a pre-sale you can sign up for here kicking off a couple days earlier.

nothing,nowhere – ‘Pieces of You’

Trauma Factory arrived in February 2021 after being previewed with singles like the KennyHoopla-assisted ‘Blood’. Mulherin described Trauma Factory as “an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time” in a statement alongside the album’s announcement in late 2020.

“It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life,” he continued. “I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. To me that’s what Trauma Factory is.”

In addition to his own material, Mulherin has featured on a wide range of other artist’s tracks in recent years. Those have included a 2021 collaboration with Australian pop-punk band Stand Atlantic titled ‘deathwish’, and a guest appearance on Silverstein‘s album Misery Made Me earlier this year. This year has seen him release a string of standalone singles – most recently ‘CYAN1DE’ with Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz.

nothing,nowhere 2023 Australian Tour

Monday, 6th February – Amplifier Bar, Perth

Wednesday, 8th February – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Friday, 10th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 11th February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, 12th February – 170 Russell, Melbourne

